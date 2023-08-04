Stallard: Catching up with Fearless Olivia

Olivia Deslatte turned 15 this past Thursday.
If you don’t know Olivia, that’s understandable. Like I said, she just turned 15 and still has a lot of living to do and a lot of time to become famous for whatever she decides to do when she grows up.
And, that’s exactly why you need to know this young lady.
I first wrote about Olivia a little more than three years ago, just a week or so before her 12th birthday. She had been diagnosed with aggressive T-cell non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a few months earlier, and I used this space to tell folks about a benefit garage sale being held to help the family offset the expenses that had piled up battling this evil disease.
What struck me about Olivia then was her smile.
She posted a video on Facebook to tell folks about the garage sale, and this bald, 11-year-old kid who was going through stuff few can imagine dealing with at any age smiled the entire time.
It wasn’t a fake smile, either. It was a smile that let folks know she was sick but fighting, and she understood a big part of the fight was attitude.
I learned that in the few short minutes I talked to her for that column. I struggled to keep my emotions in check and wanted to ask the right questions of this brave kid, but she managed to put my mind and heart at ease when I asked what message she had for anyone following her battle.
“Stay strong, and be happy. That’s all.”
Since that column ran more than three years ago, I’ve been asked about Olivia several times. I’ve given folks good and not-so-good reports gathered from the family’s Facebook page — The Fearless Fight With Olivia Marie — but I’ve held off writing another column until now.
When a notification about Olivia’s birthday popped up Thursday on Facebook, I asked her mom, Regina, if it was OK to give a full update.
The first thing you need to know is that Olivia has been cancer-free for a little more than a year. If that doesn’t put a little pep in your step and make your heart nearly leap out of your chest, you might want to check with your cardiologist.
Unfortunately, cancer-free doesn’t mean pain-free or worry-free.
Olivia had major surgery on a weak leg and ankle bones this past April, and still has monthly screenings. But, last month, doctors told her she can start walking and working with a physical therapist to strengthen her muscles.
I asked Olivia’s mom what’s next, and her report sounded like any other mom talking about any other 15-year-old kid.
Olivia is about to start 10th grade, and she’s determined to stay in the top 10% of her class. She’s looking forward to art class (go to omhandcraftedhope.etsy.com to see some of her work), and the current Reserve Champion for her peach shortbread cookies is also set for another year of FFA competition.
See. Just a normal kid …unless you think about what Olivia has been through in her young life.
There’s nothing normal about that, and there’s nothing normal about the way this determined young lady has handled all of the curveballs thrown her way the last three years.
All Olivia wanted from people when I talked to her back in 2020 was for everyone to stay strong and be happy.
This coming from a kid who had every reason to give up when faced with adversity but chose to fight, and a kid who decided instead of being angry at the world she would try to make it a better place.
Olivia Deslatte has it all figured out at the age of 15, and I hope I’m around long enough to see the amazing things she does with her life.
I know this. If she decides to open a bakery and sell her award-winning peach shortbread cookies, I’ll be the first person in line.