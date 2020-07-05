Stallard column: Still time to turn things around in the second half

OK, team. Everyone settle down and listen up.
I see some sad and confused faces, and I understand. We just played what might be the worst first half in history. To put it bluntly, our opponent — 2020 — is kicking our tail.
It started in the opening minutes of the game when more than 100 of our brave troops were diagnosed with brain injuries after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq. Then, Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash.
Wildfires hit California, tornadoes tore through the South. Someone even mentioned something about “murder hornets,” but I’m not too worried about them. If they come to Texas and see one of our mosquitoes carrying off a small animal while riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, I figure they’ll head back to wherever they came from.
Then the dadgum coronavirus suited up for 2020, and the game almost got away from us. People got sick, and a lot of folks died. The economy tanked, and people started fighting — I’m talking actual black-eye and bloody-nose discussions — over masks.
Wear one, and you’re a sheep just doing everything the politicians tell you to do. Don’t wear one, and you don’t care about anyone else and you probably secretly hate little kids, old people, puppy dogs and barbecue.
Then, George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, touching off protests and riots. For a while, folks forgot there is no such thing as a bad peaceful protest and no such thing as a good riot.
And now, we’ve got folks who want to tear down monuments fighting with people who think things should stay the way they’ve been for a couple of hundred years. Fighting. Not discussing.
There is a difference.
But listen up, team. It’s not too late to turn this game around and show our opponent what we’re made of. A lot of games have been won because teams made adjustments at halftime, so that’s what we’re going to do.
It’s time to be a team again.
We can be a good team simply because there is so much individual talent here. But, if we want to be a great team and do remarkable things, every person has to look at the person next to them and understand they might not look the same, talk the same or vote the same, but they are still a valuable part of the team.
And remember this. We did some good things in the first half we can build on to help us get back in the game.
The folks at Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants donated $50,000 to pay for the local Independence Day fireworks show. Luke Stinnett, a sixth-grader at Pine Tree Middle School, created a newsletter to keep his classmates connected and up to date while they were apart because of COVID-19.
Thomas Kokenos of Carthage started a “Blessing Box,” which allows neighbors to help neighbors anonymously during this trying time. Students and staff at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall donated their spring break week to help make the dream of a new home come true for a Marshall mother and her family.
There were plenty more examples, and if we’re going to make a comeback, we need to follow their lead and quit focusing on what went wrong in the first half.
So, let’s go back out there, play like a team and show 2020 what it means to be a champion.
And remember. I love you all, but if the murder hornets do show up, all I have to do is outrun you, not the murder hornets.