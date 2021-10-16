Stallard: Dad always stayed sharp

A tweet from my Facebook and Twitter friend and fellow journalist Adela Jones Holda down in Houston brought back a flood of memories Thursday.
“While traveling through rural Texas, I once watched a man slice up a fresh, homegrown tomato for his burger at Burger King. Some folks know how to live,” Adela wrote, adding the gentleman was using his trusty pocket knife to handle the task.
I immediately thought of my dad and the time he pulled his pocket knife out at a Burger King in Johnson City, Tennessee, because the fast food joint didn’t give him a fork to use while eating the “taters” that came with his Whopper.
The “taters” were French fries, of course, and as much as I tried to explain to dad they were made to be eaten with his fingers, he was having none of it.
“This is why I don’t go out to eat,” dad said as he stabbed the French fries with his pocket knife. “If this place served turnip greens [Note: He asked, and they didn’t], I bet they would want me to use my hands for those, too.”
Dad lived almost 10 more years, and he never stepped foot in another fast food establishment. It wasn’t, however, the last time I saw him use his pocket knife to take care of business.
That was a daily occurrence.
I have no proof, but I’m pretty sure there was a time when every male child born in this nation was given a pocket knife as soon as they were able to wrap their tiny fingers around one. Those young boys grew to cherish those knives, and most of them carried them until they died.
My dad was of that generation. I can’t recall a time when he was caught unprepared in a situation that required something sharp. If he was awake, he had his pocket knife with him.
I wish I had asked him about the origin of his pocket knife, but I never got around to it. I did pay attention, however, and from dad I learned a good pocket knife could be used for:
Cutting up a credit card at a large department store when the manager wouldn’t do a refund on a rain suit that fell apart the first time it got wet. I wouldn’t suggest pulling a knife out at the counter of a large department store these days, but dad sure got his point across.
Peeling an apple so the entire peel comes off in one piece. Dad could do that every time. I tried it once, and earned the nickname “Johnny Applebleeds.”
Opening a can of tuna at our campsite when someone (me) forgot to pack a can opener. Dad jokingly (I think) said if he broke his pocket knife opening a can of tuna, he was going to use me for bait on the trotline.
Cleaning fish. After I saw what dad could do to a fish with his trusty pocket knife, I took that “using me for trotline bait” thing a little more seriously. He never had to ask me twice to go gather up firewood either.
I didn’t have the same affinity for pocket knives, but like most boys, I idolized my dad and thought he could do anything.
I’m convinced if he had been on the Titanic and someone had been able to round up five bungee cords, two rolls of duct tape and a can of WD-40, not only would the boat still be floating, but dad would have been able to cut 10 hours off the scheduled arrival time to New York.
And his pocket knife?
He would have used it to carve his initials in the side of the ship before heading off to dinner somewhere that provided real silverware.