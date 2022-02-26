Stallard: Don't disrespect junior colleges

Colin Cowherd is a national talking head who is paid gobs of money to discuss happenings in the world of sports.
He’s egotistical, bombastic and often controversial, which makes him a big hit among listeners. In turn, Fox Sports pays him around $6 million per year to fill three hours of air space five days a week.
As someone who is also paid (we won’t say how much, but it’s less than $6 million per year) to give his opinion in a handful of newspapers in East Texas, I would never try to stifle the opinion of someone else.
I will, however, call someone out when they are wrong, and Cowherd struck out in a big way earlier this week when he took a swing at junior colleges while making a point about a weekend fight involving coaches at the University of Michigan and the University of Wisconsin.
In case you missed it, Wisconsin defeated Michigan in a Big 10 Conference basketball game this past Sunday. Neither head coach — Juwan Howard of Michigan and Greg Gard of Wisconsin — was happy with the way things played out in the final seconds of the game, and they had some heated words as the teams gathered to shake hands at the conclusion of the contest.
Gard touched Howard, and eventually Howard ended up striking a Wisconsin assistant coach upside the head with an open hand. A small melee broke out between coaches and players. Suspensions and fines were handed out, and Cowherd decided to weigh in on the subject on his show.
He chastised both coaches for not handling the situation better and not setting a better example for the players they are in charge of, and I agreed.
But, he didn’t stop there. He said if the coaches wanted to act like that, they should “go coach at a junior college.”
That was like poking a bear with a sharp stick. I’m the bear.
I don’t know Cowherd’s complete background and don’t like him enough to check it out, but I’d be surprised if he has ever witnessed a junior college athletic competition or stepped foot on a junior college campus.
At all three stops during my 36-year career as a sports editor in East Texas — Kilgore, Lufkin and Longview — junior colleges have been a major part of my coverage area.
During those 36 years, a conservative estimate of the number of sporting events I’ve covered involving Kilgore College, Tyler Junior College, Panola College in Carthage and Angelina College in Lufkin would be around 1,200. That includes about 800 basketball games and another 400 football, baseball, softball and volleyball games.
Care to guess how many times I’ve seen coaches engage in a black eye discussion like the coaches at Wisconsin and Michigan?
Zero.
In fact, the only time I’ve seen a coach get physically involved in an altercation other than to pull players away from each other was several years ago when Kilgore’s Scott Schumacher took a beating from some of the opposing team’s players while wrapping up one of his players in a big bear hug to protect him.
Kilgore’s current basketball coaches — Brian Hoberecht for the men and Addie Lees for the women — are two of the most intense competitors I know. Hoberecht is non-stop motion and chatter during the course of a game, and Lees is the reason I arrive at games I’m covering early so I don’t have to sprint to my seat at the press table.
I once heard her ask a player “Are you seriously walking off my basketball court?” when the player took a leisurely stroll toward the bench during a timeout. I’m not sure if the “don’t walk on the court” rule applies to everyone, but I’m not taking any chances.
As fiery as Hoberecht and Lees are, and as competitive as the coaches in the Region XIV Conference are, I’ve never been concerned they would do anything other than set a good example for their players and represent their respective schools in a positive way.
Junior colleges are special to me and a lot of others. I don’t expect Cowherd to understand that or to apologize for his comments, but I’m willing to give him a chance.
I’d like to invite Cowherd to come down from his throne in Los Angeles and visit East Texas to see what I’ve seen for nearly four decades.
I’d like for him to take in a football game and watch the Kilgore College Rangerettes dazzle the crowd at halftime.
I’d like for him to watch some Kilgore College softball or Panola or Tyler volleyball and see some young ladies playing their guts out for the schools he disrespected.
And, I’d love for him to walk across the basketball court about the time Addie Lees shows up at her bench.
I’d pay a year’s salary to see that.