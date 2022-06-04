Stallard: East Texas needs a kangaroo court

Eleven years ago Monday, my son — who was 9 at the time — started his first real job.
For 30 nights during the summer of 2011, Kyle was a bat boy for the East Texas Pump Jacks, Kilgore’s Texas Collegiate League baseball team.
He worked hard, arriving at historic Driller Park in Kilgore at 6 p.m. — an hour before first pitch — and typically returning home around 11.
That was one of the hottest summers we’ve had in East Texas, too. Game time temperature for the first game he worked was 95 degrees, and we hit triple digits in the area several times over the next few weeks.
I call it a “real job” because he worked regular hours and had responsibilities and expectations, but he didn’t receive a paycheck. He did get to eat pizza after almost every game, so it would be hard to convince Kyle he didn’t get paid.
Take away the one time he got drilled in the elbow by a foul ball and the time he got fined $1 in kangaroo court, and it was a perfect summer for a 9-year-old boy.
I mentioned kangaroo count to a co-worker this week, and he said he had never heard that term.
For as long as I remember, Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball teams have used a kangaroo court to punish players for errors and other mistakes on the field as well as some infractions off the field.
Kangaroo courts, basically a way for teams to self-discipline themselves, are informal gatherings of all teammates where offending players are judged and issued monetary fines. All decisions are final, and there is no appeal.
At the end of the year, money collected in kangaroo court is spent how the team sees fit — sometimes going to a local charity and sometimes used to throw a party for the players.
Kyle’s infraction was telling me about a player getting fined for “being too gassy” in the dugout during a game. I innocently mentioned it to the coach before the next game, and Kyle was brought before the kangaroo court for violating the “what happens in the dugout, stays in the dugout” rule.
Thinking back on the incident made me wish kangaroo courts weren’t just used by baseball teams. Imagine how great life would be if we could bring every day offenders to justice with a quick trial and no appeals.
For example:
People who buy anything but drinks at the Sonic drive-thru.
People who leave shopping carts in the middle of a parking lot instead of using one of the dozens of cart corrals typically a few steps away.
People who leave a spoonful of coffee in the break room coffee pot instead of making a fresh pot.
People who take 15 items to the “12 items or less” lane at the grocery store. Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and bell peppers are separate items until they are cut up, mixed in a bowl with some Thousand Island Dressing and called a salad.
People who yell “RUN!!!” the second the bat touches a ball at a youth baseball or softball game. If a child doesn’t know to run when he or she hits a baseball or softball, the child probably needs to try another sport.
People who hold loud, very personal cell phone conversations in public. I’m truly sorry about Aunt Wanda’s foot fungus issues, but unless I decide to quit working in newspapers and become a podiatrist, there will never be a time I need to know that bit of information.
That’s just a few examples, but you get the idea, and I’ll be happy to be the judge for our East Texas kangaroo court. I promise to be fair, but offenders should expect no leniency from me. First-time offenders will be fined $5.
Repeat offenders will be shown photos of Aunt Wanda’s foot.