Stallard: For dad, war wounds were worth it

My dad didn’t talk much about what he experienced while serving in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
I know from some of our conversations that he was about to turn 12 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
He was sitting by a fire with a loaded shotgun guarding the moonshine outfit of one of the top liquor producers in Erwin, Tennessee, when the moonshiner returned from a trip to town with the news.
Dad was making good money guarding the moonshiner’s still a few nights each month while the old man went into town for supplies or to make deliveries, but he decided he wanted to serve his country.
He tried to enlist immediately, but was turned away. He eventually caused enough trouble in town that the head of schools took him back to the recruiting office three years later, and after boot camp, he began serving on a destroyer escort in the Pacific at the age of 15.
I knew dad was badly injured at some point, but until Thursday, I didn’t realize his battle wounds came during the Korean War and not during World War II.
While doing some research on a newspaper database trying to help a reader, I became curious and searched for my dad’s name. One of the first articles I came across was from an Oct. 11, 1951, issue of his hometown newspaper, the Erwin Record.
The story said “Gunners Mate First Class Kyle Stallard, U.S. Navy, who was wounded when his ship was bombed in Korean waters, will return to the states in about two weeks. He has been hospitalized since he was injured, and has made the first leg of his journey home, having been flown to a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is a veteran of Navy duties in World War II, and was recalled to duty September 1950, for the Korean War.”
I did the math.
By the time my dad was 22, he had fought in two wars and had been blown up on a ship. I was a year into my career as a sportswriter when I was 22, and the most danger I had faced to that point in my life was dealing with angry Little League Baseball parents.
I know dad took some shrapnel during the explosion, because I remember seeing the scars, and I know he was in a body cast for some time because part of the ship that blew up ended up on top of him.
I also know he lost a best friend during the explosion, something dad only talked about if he had a few drinks in him.
I know he saw some things that crawled into bed with him at night and made it tough to close his eyes and then terrorized him when he was “lucky” enough to fall asleep.
I’ll always believe his war experiences played a big role in taking him away from us before his 63rd birthday, but I also know why he did it.
When I was about 17, we were sitting in his beloved pine patch on Watauga Lake in the beautiful East Tennessee mountains — drinking coffee and waiting to run the trot lines — when I finally decided to ask him what would make someone so young volunteer for those nightmarish wars.
“Well,” dad said after taking a sip of coffee. “I guess I did it so we could someday have nights like this, or, if I didn’t make it back home, some other father and son could.”
I don’t recall my dad mentioning any stipulations on the race, religion or social status of those he fought for, so I’ve always just assumed he meant everyone should have the same rights.
I’m not sure why that concept is so hard for some people to grasp.
My dad figured that out at 15, and he was willing to die to make it happen.