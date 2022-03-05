Stallard: Friendly felines were exception to my rule

I’ve had a run of bad luck involving cats the past three or four years, which is strange since I used to hate cats.
Maybe “hate” is a bit strong.
I would never hurt any of God’s critters, but I definitely had no use for cats.
That always worked out fine, because cats had no use for me either until Freeloader the Mama Cat and two of her babies — I called them Mooch and Baby Freeloader — followed me, my wife and our son home during one of our evening walks back in 2018.
I’d always been a dog person until that day, and for good reason.
Cats are sneaky.
They’ll hide in a corner or on top of a shelf and pounce on you — usually when you’re carrying something you don’t want to spill or drop.
Watch any scary movie. The guy with the chainsaw or knife isn’t the scariest thing on the screen. It’s the cat that appears out of nowhere and gives everyone in the movie and in the theater a heart attack.
Cats are sneaky, and they're loners. They don’t need us like dogs do.
Pet a dog on the head, go to the mailbox to check the mail, and when you walk back in the house two minutes later that dog will spin around four times and pee all over the place because he’s so happy to see you.
Cats?
Go to work for 10 hours, and when you come home a cat might let you pet her. She might also take a bite out of your hand to let you know she didn’t miss you at all. Or, maybe she’s just reminding you if she was 1 inch bigger than you she’d kill and eat you.
Back to our fateful walk when Freeloader the Mama Cat and her two babies sneaked up on us.
The smallest of the babies, Mooch, tried to climb my leg. I picked him up to stop him from shredding my shin with his little claws, and he quickly began nuzzling my ugly, bearded face like I was a long, lost brother.
I tried, without success, to give them away the next couple of days, but it quickly became evident we had been adopted so we fixed up the garage for them and officially became “cat people.”
Baby Freeloader disappeared after a couple of days. Not sure what happened, but to make myself feel better I imagined he found another family of suckers — maybe one without two dogs and two cats he would have to battle for attention.
Mooch, who reminded me a lot of myself, didn’t survive one of his adventures, and we lost him after a couple of months.
Freeloader the Mama Cat had another round of babies. We named one Doc, for our friend Dr. Richard Harrison, another one Re-Mooch because she was white like her adventurous brother, and one Murphy.
Depending on who you ask, Murphy was named for either my wife’s favorite television character, Murphy Brown, or my favorite baseball player, Dale Murphy.
We gave Re-Mooch to a young lady who wanted a kitten, and we lost Doc to feline leukemia after about a year. We still have Murphy.
Earlier this week, Freeloader the Mama Cat curled up in her bed inside our garage and went to sleep. She didn’t wake up.
I don’t know how old she was when she came to us almost four years ago, and I don’t know what kind of life she had up to that point, but I know she was loved and spoiled for the rest of her days.
We’ll continue to love and spoil Murphy, but after that, I’m done with cats.
They’re just too sneaky, and if you’re not careful, they’ll sneak right into your heart and eventually break it.