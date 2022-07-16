Stallard: Go ahead and fence me in

Spent some time on my front porch Thursday drinking coffee, watching it rain and thinking.
I don’t do that as often as I should.
Actually, I drink coffee every day. Some people drink coffee to wake up. I wake up to drink coffee, and I like my coffee so strong it shows up on drug tests.
I don’t sit and watch it rain very often, because this is July in East Texas, and it rains about as often as the Cowboys win a playoff game. I’m not complaining, because I haven’t had to mow my yard in more than a month since it quit growing and turned brown.
Yes, I could water the yard, but then I’d have to mow it. That would lead to sweating, and I hate sweating more than I hate brown grass.
My lovely wife would tell you I also don’t think as often as I should. If we’re talking about deep thinking — the kind where you shut off the phone, sit on the porch listening to the birds sing and ignore the idiots who run the four-way stop sign on the corner where I live — she’s right.
I did that kind of thinking on Thursday while watching the rain splash muddy water on the white picket fence I paid someone to build for my wife almost three years ago.
Rachel loves that little fence, and once I got over the shock of how much it cost to have it built, I began feeling the same way.
We have two almost famous dogs, Sarge and Bentley, and that fence keeps them safe from the aforementioned idiots who run the four-way stop sign. It also keeps Bentley, who weighs eight pounds but believes he is a Rottweiler, from chasing folks who take their nightly stroll around our neighborhood.
If he ever got loose and caught someone, I’m pretty sure he would simply roll over so they could scratch his belly, but I don’t want to take the chance. Plus, if someone was mean to him, the Rottweiler in me might come out, and no one needs to witness that.
The fence also serves as a great place for my bird feeder, and back in March we planted real Kansas sunflowers along the fence row.
I feed the birds and water the sunflowers each day. The birds repay me in song, and the sunflowers have provided me with a great example of determination.
Every plant we put in the ground has bloomed with at least one beautiful flower despite the record heat. That includes the one that had its stalk broken nearly in two the last time the wind got up and sent a chair from the porch crashing into the fence.
As I looked at our little fence Thursday, I thought about some of the other fences I’ve had around me in my life.
Back in 1983, my Dad and I spent the better part of the summer building a split rail fence on the front of our property.
We lived on a busy road leading up to a popular gathering spot in the mountains of East Tennessee, and Dad said the fence would protect our house — or anyone playing in the yard — if a vehicle coming out of Rock Creek Park lost control.
The fence did get hit a few times, but more than anything it gave me a summer of hanging out with my Dad. It's gone now, but the memories we built while building that fence will stay with me forever.
When we decided to buy a house back in 2000, my only wish was for a fenced-in backyard so I could get a Beagle puppy. We found the perfect house, and I got a Beagle, but a year later someone stole her from the backyard. It has been nothing but indoor puppies for me since then.
A few months ago, our neighbors brought Sadie home. Sadie is a Beagle/Bassett Hound mix, and every morning when I take Sarge and Bentley out back, Sadie is waiting for us at the chain link fence.
They all get a treat, and in return I get some slobbery puppy smooches.
I also get a daily reminder that fences are usually built to protect whatever is inside, but if you think about it, they are also a great way to build memories.