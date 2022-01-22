Stallard: Goodbye Little Debbie, hello exercise

Actual conversation between my body and my brain earlier this week:
Body: What are we doing?
Brain: We’re putting on our shoes. What does it look like we’re doing?
Body: I can see that. I guess the better question is why are we putting on shoes this early in the morning?
Brain: Because we’re going to the gym.
Body: Please tell me we re-named the bathroom “gym” so we can tell everyone the first thing we do each morning is go to the gym.
Brain: Nope. We’re going to an actual gym to do some walking on a treadmill and lift some weights.
Body: Why?
Brain: Have you looked in the mirror lately? We lost a lot of weight a few years back, and a bunch of that weight found us again. It’s time to get off the couch and start looking and feeling better.
Body: I guess we have gotten pretty used to being couch potatoes lately. Does this mean we have to give up our Little Debbie Oatmeal Crème Pies for breakfast again?
Brain: Afraid so. We need to make a lot of changes. We’re about to be 56 in less than two months. Things are still working the way they are supposed to, but getting in a good workout each day is the best way to make sure it stays that way.
Body: Fine. What’s the plan?
Brain: Well, our son has really gotten into this gym thing and he put us a plan together that involves some upper-body weight work and walking on the treadmill.
Body: You know we look like a two-legged hamster on steroids walking on a treadmill, right? How long do we plan to walk?
Brain: Maybe a mile each day, and eventually work back up to where we’re doing at least two miles.
Body: What if we can’t do a mile?
Brain: What if we can?
Body: Don’t get all philosophical, hamster boy. It was a legitimate question. We’re a big guy with an artificial hip. It’s going to hurt.
Brain: If we have to go slow, we’ll go slow, but we’re eventually going to get back to doing a couple of miles on that thing.
Body: What else? We definitely want to do some weights so our arms and chest look good.
Brain: What about our shoulders?
Body: What about them? They keep our head from flopping around, so they're doing a good job.
Brain: But don’t we want some definition?
Body: That’s what I just said. Definition of shoulders: They keep our head from flopping around.
Brain: I’m talking about how they look. We’re going to do shoulder shrugs.
Body: What is a shoulder shrug?
Brain: Just grab a 25-pound weight in each hand, let our arms hang and then act like we forgot curfew was midnight, it’s now 2 a.m. and the nice police officer asked if we wanted to go to jail or go home and face our dad.
Body: Fine, but if anyone laughs, we’re going to “accidently” drop one of these weights on their foot.
Brain: Quit whining. We’re almost done and we survived the first day.
Body: What’s next?
Brain: We do it again tomorrow, and the next day. We’ll keep doing it, because we’ve still got a lot of living to do.
Body: Man. We’re going to miss Little Debbie.
Brain: I know, but I’ll make us a deal. Let’s do this, and on our 100th birthday we’ll celebrate in style.
Body: Talk to me.
Brain: The day we turn 100, we’ll buy a carton of unfiltered Marlboros, a fifth of tequila, a loaf of white bread, some chips and salsa and a box of Little Debbie Oatmeal Crème Pies. We’ll find a nice spot by a river, and take a cute girl with us. We’ll smoke every cigarette, drink all of the tequila and eat all of the bread, chips and Little Debbies.
Body: What about the girl?
Brain: Someone has to be there to put this epic exit out on social media, right?
Body: Cool. Can we call the girl Debbie?
Brain: Sure. That wouldn’t be weird at all.