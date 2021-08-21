Stallard: Happy 20th, Kyle

Kyle,
I know I promised a few years back I would quit posting your shenanigans and other business on Facebook, and I’ve stuck to that deal.
But you’re about to turn 20 on Wednesday, so you’re just going to have to forgive me for this column.
When I was in college, I wrote for the school newspaper and told anyone who cared to read my column that there was no way I would ever get married or have children. I figured no woman on the planet would put up with me, and I dang sure wasn’t ever going to love anything enough to change a dirty diaper.
For the past 20 years, the first thing I’ve done each morning is thank the man upstairs for not listening to me back then. I was an idiot, and it scares me to think about the stuff I would have missed.
I saw you take your first breath.
I saw you look at your mama for the first time and saw her look at you, and I knew right then why God had let me live through some of the stupid stuff I had done in my life.
I saw your first yawn and your first sneeze, and I changed your first diaper. You’re lucky the sneeze and yawn were cute enough to keep me from sending you back after that diaper episode.
I saw your first smile, heard your first giggle and saw you take your first step. I also saw you get back up and try again the first time you fell down.
I was as proud of that as I was of your first step.
I saw you get carried off the court by your teammates after making the game-winning shot when your team — the Knuckleheads — beat the adults in H-O-R-S-E on our final practice of the season. Behind the back from the free throw line? Can’t believe you did your old man that way.
I’ve seen you fall in love with a lovely young women, and I’ve seen you get your heart broken. I’ll never forgive the Bears’ kicker for missing that field goal and blowing that playoff game, by the way.
I’ve seen you finish high school, start college, get your first job, take on the responsibility of being a brother (manager) to 80 World Famous Kilgore College Rangerettes and travel to England and — thankfully — back home.
I’ve seen you make friends with people of all races and backgrounds, and I’ve never seen you be mean to old people, little people or puppy dogs.
I hope you’re successful beyond your wildest dreams when it comes time to start your chosen career. There are no guarantees about that, but continue to care for others and I promise you’ll always be rich where it really counts.
I’ve tried to be a good dad. Heck, I watched “A Baby Story” twice a day for nine months when we found out your mama was pregnant because I wanted to be able to deliver you if Rachel went into labor in an elevator during a power outage or during a zombie attack.
Happens all the time in the movies.
When the doctor handed you to me that day almost 20 years ago, a million things ran through my mind.
You were so small. I told the doctor I’d seen my dad (your papaw and namesake) throw fish back that were bigger than you. The doctor, who was already not happy with me because I kept quoting “A Baby Story” while she was trying to do her job, asked your mama if she wanted a large, take home sample of the painkiller they had given her.
You both survived me this long, and I appreciate you letting me see life through your eyes the past 20 years. I’m proud of you, and I wouldn’t change a thing about you, but I pray I get to stick around long enough to watch you change your child’s first diaper.
Paybacks are heck.