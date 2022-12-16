Stallard: Keeping traditions alive

I didn’t grow up around my birth mother, so we had a lot of catching up to do when I moved from Tennessee to Texas the summer after I turned 19 in 1985.
I lived with mom and my stepdad while attending Kilgore College, and one of the first things I found out about my little redheaded mama was that she liked flashy things.
If it was bright and shiny, she wanted it. She usually got it, because my stepdad — Don — spoiled her like crazy and expected his son and all five of her boys to do the same.
I’m sure I had seen a poinsettia at some point in my life prior to 1985, but that Christmas is the first time I really noticed what a beautiful plant it is. It was bright and shiny — and affordable — which made it the perfect Christmas gift from a loving, broke son.
When I became a parent myself 16 years later, I realized any gift from a child becomes an instant treasure, but I truly believe my mom cherished that poinsettia.
Which is why she got one every Christmas until she died in 1998 and has had one placed at her gravesite around Christmas each of the 24 years she’s been gone.
It’s a tradition I plan to keep alive until I’m gone, and I hope my son will take over the job then.
Speaking of my son, Kyle was 16 months old when he started our current Christmas tradition.
A few days before Christmas back in 2002, Kyle was sent home from the Wee Learn Center at First Baptist Church in Longview with a small banner that featured a wreath formed by eight of his small, green-painted hand prints.
It was the first Christmas decoration we put up that year, and the last one taken down — and that tradition has continued for the past 20 years.
That banner with a child’s tiny handprints is a treasure in our house, and so is the tradition of reminding the now 6-foot-2 man child how he used those tiny hands to grab our hearts. Forever.
Sadly, some Christmas traditions go away when we lose people we love.
I’ll never forget how my dad would leave the house around 3 p.m. each Christmas Eve and return five or six hours later with beautifully wrapped presents that always seemed to be perfect for everyone on the list.
I typically work well under pressure. I’ve covered sporting events for nearly 40 years and have never missed a deadline, but I was never able to duplicate what my dad did on Christmas Eve.
If I give myself five hours to shop for everyone on my list, a lot of folks are getting gas station beef jerky.
My brother did inherit that ability from our dad. I don’t remember ever arriving for a Christmas gathering and not almost being run over in the driveway as Randy departed to start his shopping.
He always came back with perfect gifts, just like dad.
They are both gone now. We lost dad just before Christmas in 1991, and this is our second Christmas without Randy.
They loved Christmas and the traditions that come with the season, and partially because of them, I’ve tried my best to start and keep traditions going in my family.
I’m always willing to try new traditions, so if you have any ideas, let me hear them.
As long as they don’t involve gas station beef jerky, count me in.