Stallard: Kids say the darndest things

Six-year-olds Julius and Zach are playing in the dirt together at a local park. Julius is black, and Zach is white. They’ve been friends for three years, and play together nearly every weekend.
“I can’t believe this is the last time we get to play in the dirt together,” Julius said.
“Why? Are you moving?” Zach asked.
“No, but my uncle heard your uncle stands when the National Anthem is played,” Julius said. “My uncle says that means your family hates everyone in my family. Is that true?”
“I don’t know your uncle. The only people who know each other in our families are me, you and our parents. We all had dinner together last night. Do people who hate each other usually do that?” Zach asked.
“I don’t think so,” Julius said. “But my uncle said we’re just kids and we don’t know anything. It’s up to adults to teach us the important things in life — like love and hate.
“So, what does your uncle say about love?” Zach asked.
“We haven’t had that talk yet,” Julius said.
“So, what’s the deal with the National Anthem?” Zach asked.
“Not sure. Some people say if you kneel when it’s played, you’re disrespecting veterans and anyone who has fought for this country,” Julius said. “Others say if you don’t kneel, you’re disrespecting those who believe they aren’t treated right by this country — even though some of them are veterans and also fought in the same wars. Do you kneel for the National Anthem?”
“No. I was taught by my dad to take my cap off, stand at attention and to put my hand over my heart,” Zach said. “But, if we’re ever on the same team and you decide to kneel, I’d at least talk about it with you and try to understand why. Do you think your uncle would still let us be friends if we told him that?”
“I don’t know,” Julius said. “I don’t think it’s that simple. My uncle works with a white guy, and he likes him. He said it’s the rest of the white people who are messing things up and keeping the hatred going.”
“That’s confusing,” Zach said. “The one white person your uncle actually knows is OK, but the rest of the white people he doesn’t know — including me — are bad?”
“I know. I’m confused, too,” Julius said. “Adults have a way of messing things up. It sure was easy for me to like you when we met. I sat down beside you. You offered me one of the cookies you were eating, and we became friends. Now, my uncle is telling me I have to hate you. I told him I wasn’t sure how to do that, and he said he would teach me.”
“Wait a minute,” Zach said. “We figured out how to love each other on our own when we were 3, but we need an adult to teach us how to hate each other? That’s crazy.”
“I’ve got an idea,” Julius said. “We have to respect our adults, but that doesn’t mean they are always right. Let’s think for ourselves. If an adult tells us we can’t like each other because of our skin color, ask them if they watch sports. If they do, tell them their favorite team probably has black, white, Hispanic and Asian players, but they still cheer for them and pay a lot of money to see them perform. While they are busy trying to come up with an answer for that, we’ll go back to playing in the dirt together.”
“That’s awesome,” Zach said. “Julius, let’s make a deal. When we have kids someday, let’s teach them there’s a difference between playing in the dirt together and slinging mud at everything we disagree with.”