Stallard: Lessons from the school of hard knocks

The torch has been passed, and I’m still trying to decide if I should be upset or proud.
Actually, it was a spaghetti sauce jar that was passed. We quit playing with fire in the house a while back. We do, however, eat spaghetti about twice a week, and until Monday it was my job to open the jar of sauce if my lovely wife couldn’t do it herself.
Rachel claims she simply handed the jar to our 19-year-old son because he happened to be sitting on the end of the couch nearest the kitchen. Not sure I’m buying that, especially since she also recently had him change some light bulbs so “someone” wouldn’t fall off the ladder.
Evidently, if you set one small fire or take one little tumble at my house, you’re marked for life.
Enough is enough.
Kyle is already taller than me. He has a full head of thick, wavy hair, drives a newer vehicle and his phone is about four upgrades ahead of the one I use. So, I decided I wasn’t going to give up my jar-opening duties without a fight.
Then I thought about my dad.
Dad quit school on the first day of eighth grade, and never went back. To help support his family, he guarded the still of the most profitable moonshiner in the area for a few days each month when the old man went into town to purchase supplies and take care of other business.
Dad later joined the Navy when he was 15, and served in World War II and Korea. He once told me he regretted not finishing school, but claimed to be a proud graduate of the “School of Hard Knocks.”
He must have been valedictorian, because I’ve never met a smarter man.
One of my best memories growing up was watching football with dad, because he loved to snack almost as much as he loved football. There was always a bowl of apples, oranges and walnuts close by, and I remember being in awe of the way dad took two walnuts in his calloused, strong hands and cracked them together like it was nothing.
He would crack himself a couple, and then crack a few for me because my hands weren’t strong enough yet.
Dad always watched me try to do what he did, knowing exactly what would happen when I finally got strong enough to accomplish the feat.
Sure enough, the first time I put enough force together to crack the walnuts, I basically turned them both into powder.
“Son,” my dad said. “Pay attention to what just happened. You’re going to be a big man, and you need to learn not every situation calls for all of your strength. Some things — and some people — are only going to understand brute force, but sometimes finesse is better. You’ll also realize people will respect you more if they know you have the strength to hurt others, but choose not to.”
From that point on, it was my job to crack the walnuts for both of us. Soon after that came opening jars around the house, mowing the yard, using the 16-pound sledgehammer to bust firewood and a bunch of other chores dad “let” me do.
Genius.
Now that I think about it, I might be OK with my son becoming such a strong, capable young man. We don’t have firewood to bust, but trash detail, yard upkeep and heavy lifting all sound like jobs for a young man.
I didn’t graduate from the school of hard knocks like my dad, but I was at least smart enough to take good notes when the teacher was lecturing.