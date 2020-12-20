Stallard: Miracles happen, even if you don't do Christmas

I have friends who “don’t do” Christmas. I was almost one of those people, so I’m not going to judge.
Back in 1991, cancer took my dad from us less than two weeks before Christmas. He was 61. My brothers and I drove to Tennessee for the funeral, and then returned to Texas to visit our mom. She promptly sat us down and delivered the news she had been diagnosed with cancer. She was 52.
Not going to lie. The first person who said “Merry Christmas” to me when I got back to Lufkin nearly got punched in the throat.
And I was broke. I spent most of the money I had on the trip to Tennessee to bury my dad. I had $20, and it was another week until payday.
But a man has to eat, right?
I gathered food in the food court at the mall in Lufkin, and as I was leaving the parking lot a man wearing sandals, torn jeans and a short-sleeved shirt stood shivering at one of the corners. He was holding a sign that read, “Veteran. Please help.”
My dad just died. My mom had cancer and I now had $10 to last me for a week until payday. Sorry buddy. Merry Christmas, and good luck.
I almost made it back to my apartment before I was overcome by a feeling I am certain was brought on by thoughts of the man we had just buried.
Dad was a veteran of World War II and Korea. In his short life following those wars, he battled the kind of memories that either crawl into bed with you and keep you awake at night or torment your dreams if you happen to fall asleep.
I broke several laws getting back to the mall to give that man $5.
I wish I could tell you I instantly felt better about things when I got back to my apartment, but I’ll be honest. I was tired. I was heartbroken over the loss of my dad and the news about my mom, and I was worried about how I was going to make $5 last long enough to eat, buy gas and pay bills for the next week.
I fell into bed in my clothes and slept for nine hours, and all of the worry and sadness was still there when I woke up and started digging through a week’s worth of mail.
The first thing I opened was a Christmas card from a friend. The card was pretty, and she wrote “Don’t forget the miracle of the season.” I remember saying out loud “Yeah. I could use a miracle or two right now.”
The next thing I opened was from my employer, the Lufkin Daily News. It was a Christmas bonus check I had forgotten about.
That was followed by an envelope from Donrey Media, the parent company of my previous employer, the Kilgore News Herald. Evidently, when I left that company almost two years earlier, I had signed something saying whatever benefits I had earned in my three years there could just be sent to me in a lump sum.
It was a check for almost $500.
I cashed those checks as fast as possible, bought some groceries and Christmas presents and tried unsuccessfully to find that man at the mall to give him a little more.
I’m not going to try to convince you that man at the mall was an angel or Jesus sent to test me. All I know is I needed a miracle and got one shortly after helping someone else who needed a little boost.
That’s Christmas.
I understand if you “don’t do” Christmas because of something that happened this time of year to make it a painful time. Or maybe you’re just tired of the way Christmas can be a pressure cooker of spending money you don’t have or doing things you don’t have time to do.
I get it, but but please remember this.
Miracles happen this time of year, and you don’t always have to be full of the Christmas spirit to give one or get one.