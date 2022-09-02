Stallard: Mom just wanted to see me smile

I know some of you will find this hard to believe, but the small photo that runs with the weekly column you see in this space could be much worse.
Imagine that face with a scowl.
See. I told you so.
She’s been gone for a little more than 24 years now, but you can thank my little redheaded mama for that goofy smile. I’m just glad she didn’t get me fired making sure she got what she wanted.
Back in 1990, I left my job as sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald to perform the same duties in Lufkin. My mom started having the Sunday Lufkin Daily News mailed to her, because that’s the day my weekly sports column published.
Accompanying that column was a small photo — we call them mug shots — and in that mug shot, I wasn’t smiling.
The first time I came back to Kilgore to visit, mom asked me to get another photo taken — and to smile in that new photo.
I didn’t give it another thought, but the next time I visited, she asked a bit more firmly and told me I need to change the photo because she didn’t like getting the newspaper each week and seeing her “baby” not smiling.
About a week later, after another newspaper had been delivered to my mom in Kilgore — one with a non-smiling Jack — I was sitting at my desk in Lufkin when I saw my boss answer his phone and engage in what looked to be a serious conversation.
After the person on the other end disconnected, Phil leaned back in his chair, rubbed his tired eyes and yelled, “Stallard. Get in here!’’
Turns out my mom decided to go straight to the top when I ignored her pleas to get my photo changed. She called the editor of a Pulitzer Prize-winning daily newspaper and demanded he make her 24-year-old son get another photo taken.
Oh, and make him smile because — as mom put it — “Jack has a beautiful smile, and the world needs to see it.”
My boss, who wrote a column about the incident when mom died back in 1998, had never met or talked to her before that phone call. He didn’t agree with the “beautiful smile” part, but he knew from previous stories that mom was 90 pounds of redheaded dynamite, and he didn’t want to find himself on her bad side.
Phil told me to go immediately and have our photographer take a new mug shot. In that mug, I was to be smiling, and I was to take the photo to my mama that weekend for approval. If she didn’t like it, I was to repeat the process until she did approve.
I’m not sure why I wasn’t smiling in that original mug shot, but it’s not the only time I’ve been called out about being too serious.
A few years back, when I did a weekly television segment, I got a call from a reader who wanted to make a suggestion.
“This is going to sound strange,” she said. “But I think you need to smile more. I watch you on television each week, and you just seem so serious all the time. There’s a bunch of bad news out there, but sports should be fun.”
I assured her I was having fun and was just concentrating on what I needed to say in the short amount of time I was allotted, but promised I would try to remember to smile when the camera was on me.
I thanked her for saying I had a nice smile, and she said “I didn’t say you had a nice smile. I just think you look less like a serial killer when you smile.”
That stung a little, but I got over it.
Heck. There’s nothing wrong with having a face only a mother could love.