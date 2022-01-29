Stallard: Not expecting a call from the Hall

Dear Hall of Fame voters,
I would like to immediately withdraw my name from consideration for future election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
I know this will disappoint some of my family members, former teammates and opponents who witnessed my prowess on the diamond as a four-year member of the NFS (Nuclear Fuel Services) Little League Baseball team back in Erwin, Tennessee, from 1975-78.
And, at the risk of sounding egotistical, I truly believe I am worthy of election based on the dozens of mammoth home runs I hit and my gaudy 21-0 pitching record when my coaches, Junior Metcalf and Ronnie Davis, finally got tired of me whining about being a catcher and moved me to the mound.
But, since voters once again decided the game’s all-time hit leader, all-time home run hitter and perhaps the game’s most dominant pitcher aren’t eligible due to their perception (proven or not) as cheaters, I am staying ahead of the torch and pitchfork mob by removing my name from future ballots.
This is painful for me to admit, but the numbers I put up during my final three seasons — when I had an on base percentage higher than Willie Nelson on the Fourth of July and an earned run average lower than Antonio Brown’s IQ — were tainted.
My majestic home runs were the product of gravy and biscuits in the morning and a Mountain Dew, double cheeseburger and French fries from the Bantam Chef restaurant next to our Little League field on game days.
Hitting also came easy to me thanks to some inside help from my dad.
When it was my turn to bat, I simply looked for him in the stands before stepping into the batter’s box. If he was smoking one cigarette (this was the mid-70s, and folks smoked in public without fear of retaliation), it meant the game was well in hand and I could relax. If he had two smokes going, it was probably a close game and I really needed to focus.
If dad had two cigarettes in his mouth, one in each hand and folks around him had moved several feet away from him because the cloud of smoke was blocking their view, it meant I had better take one deep or I would be walking home.
But, hitting bombs wasn’t enough. I wanted to be the game’s best pitcher, so an elaborate system was put into place to help me gain an unfair advantage.
When I pitched, my brother Gary sat as close to the press box on the third base line as possible and called my pitches based on what he knew about the opposing batter’s ability to hit any of my three pitches — fastball, curve or screw up (a screw up was basically a fastball that didn’t go fast or a curve that didn’t curve).
I understand if people believe I should be punished due to my blatant cheating, but I was 10 and Erwin Little League had just begun letting girls play. All three of the girls who joined the league that year were cuter than a bucket full of puppies on Christmas morning, and they were all better than me at baseball.
Let those who have never done something stupid to impress the opposite sex cast the first stone.
I apologize to my family, friends and opponents, but before I am completely shunned by society I would like for everyone to know I was not entirely corrupt.
My gravy and biscuits/cheeseburger and fries regiment also helped turn me into a fearsome football specimen who was the target of a major recruiting war in town.
I would like for the record to show I did not transfer across town to a rival elementary school to play football despite being offered a lifetime of free milkshakes from Goober’s Drive-In, a free copy of Waylon Jennings’ new album “Are You Ready For The Country,” a summer pass to Dollywood and a poster of Farrah Fawcett in that red bathing suit.
I had my scruples.
Plus, I already had three of those posters.