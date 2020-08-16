Stallard: Old enough to know better

Shopping makes you old.
I have no scientific proof to back up that statement, but that’s the only explanation I have for why I walked into the local grocery store recently feeling young and spry and departed feeling like it might be time to cash in my chips.
It all started as a “shopping date” with my lovely wife.
For the young married men out there, that’s a real thing believe it or not, but you can only get by with it if you’ve been married for at least 15 years. It’s the kind of thing you do when both of you are too tired or too busy to have a real date, and neither wants to go purchase groceries alone.
Small disclaimer: This works occasionally, but if you try this tactic too often your wife might believe you actually like grocery shopping and it could become a weekly thing.
Your best bet is to do something at least every other trip that reminds her why she typically leaves you at home when she shops. Asking “Are we done yet?” every 37 seconds or lurking near the vegetable aisle and whispering “Pick me! Pick me!” while someone is trying to find the perfect head of lettuce or a ripe avocado should do the trick.
Since this was our first shopping date in a while, I was on my best behavior. I helped plot out three or four meals in advance and actually made a list.
Overall, it was a pleasant experience.
Some folks saw the sign on the door saying masks were mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they put one on as they entered the store. Others saw the sign and ignored it, but on this day — thankfully — crusaders on both sides of the debate decided to keep their opinions and fists to themselves.
The trouble started when we finished our shopping and the young cashier, obviously tired and needing to have her eyes checked, ruined an otherwise glorious day by calling me old.
I didn’t realize what happened until we got back to the truck and my wife broke into laughter as she checked our receipt. Right there in black in white were the words “senior discount.”
I have a little grey peeking out from my mask, and I’ll admit I walk like an old man. A high school football injury and three hip surgeries — including a total replacement — will do that to you. But I won’t be 55 for another seven months.
I threatened to waltz (limp) back into the store and give the young cashier she had made a terrible mistake, but my wife wouldn’t let me. She even scolded me.
“That senior discount saved us $9, so you just swallow your pride and get us out of here. Carry all 14 bags of groceries into the house in one trip if you feel the need to prove your youthful vitality, but the money isn’t going back.”
In the words of a well-known comedian, it was at that point I had the right to remain silent …but I didn’t have the ability.
I was still mad when we got home, so I casually mentioned she wouldn’t be so calm if SHE had been the reason we got the senior discount. “In fact,” I mumbled a little too loudly, “we were both wearing masks, so maybe it was you.”
Thankfully, I still move pretty well for an old man. I had no idea my young bride could fling a bag of prunes that far and with such velocity.