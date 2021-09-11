Stallard: Plenty of good news to go around

I recently started my 35th year in the newspaper business — 36 if you count one year as a sports correspondent while I was still in college.
One of the first things I learned in dealing with customers is the customer is always right. Unless they are wrong.
Sometimes it’s both.
A caller earlier this week threatened to cancel a longtime subscription to the newspaper because she is tired of reading nothing but bad news. I didn’t argue with her, because Lord knows on any given day the newspaper is full of death, destruction and despair.
I explained that none of us enjoy writing stories that make readers want to lock their doors, curl up in the fetal position and cry themselves to sleep, but an unfortunate part of our jobs is reporting news that is sometimes cringe-worthy.
But, at the risk of being argumentative, I urged the caller to take a closer look at the newspaper because I recall seeing plenty of “good news” stories the past couple of weeks.
She promised to take a closer look, but said she doubts she’ll change her mind about keeping her subscription. I would hate that, and it has nothing to do with money.
If she quits reading the newspaper, she’ll miss out on more stories like this:
Bullard FFA students recently served Smith and Cherokee County first responders sloppy Joes, chips, cookies and bottled water at a 9/11 remembrance event.
Longview High School senior Arya Germanwala held an event that raised more than $26,000 to help provide personal hygiene products for students in her school district. She established Simple Bare Necessities in the spring of 2020 to provide hygiene products to students from economically disadvantaged families, and since its inception, Simple Bare Necessities has provided more than 2,000 self care/hygiene bags to LISD students.
Tyler Legacy and Tyler High schools recently renewed one of the state’s best rivalries on the football field, but the two schools also held a competition to see which campus could raise the most food and funds during the 31st annual Pantry Raid. Together, the students collected 9,668 pounds of non-perishable food items and $11,775 was raised online. It’s estimated that will provide 102,257 meals for the East Texas Community.
Longview High School student filmmakers had a film accepted for a high school competition and film festival in New York.
Habitat for Humanity is nearing completion for homes in Longview and Marshall. Those will be the 114th and 115th homes built by Northeast Texas Habitat in partnership with families and community volunteers since its inception in 1985.
Hallsville High School student Rylie Duke was so affected by the death of 13 U.S. service members during the Aug. 26 Kabul, Afghanistan airport attack she organized a 13-mile run/walk in their honor on the Labor Day holiday. She was joined by several of her fellow Hallsville track team members, as well as community members and U.S. military veterans.
Noah Smith, 6, has been collecting donations for Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter down in Lufkin, and he recently dropped by the shelter with a large jar filled with $300. That $300 will become $600, because Hills Pet Nutrition has promised to match any donations made to the shelter until Sept. 19 as part of the Clear the Shelter campaign.
The Jacksonville Police Department has a new K-9 officer — a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix named Kilo.
As you can see, I’m a sucker for a good dog story.
I don’t know about you, but I feel much better after reading the stories about our East Texas neighbors who have decided if they can’t find good news, they’ll just go out and create good news.
Seems like a much better hobby than being one of those knuckleheads who evidently think it’s their job to make everyone around them miserable.