Stallard: Predictions for Super Bowl Sunday

I learned my lesson about gambling back in the fifth grade when I lost my lunch money for a week betting one of my friends he wouldn’t ask the cutest girl in class for a Valentine’s Day kiss during recess.
My buddy walked right up to the girl, tapped her on the shoulder, and said “Hey. How about a little smooch for Valentine’s Day?”
The girl was cuter than a spotted puppy on Christmas morning, but she was also tougher than a $2 steak. The beating she gave my friend made Chicago’s 1929 Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre look like a tea party, but my friend survived and took my lunch money for the next five days.
I think those two got married after we graduated from high school. Serves him right.
That was the last bet I ever placed. I’m also not very good at predicting the outcome of sporting events despite being a sports writer for the past 36 years, and I don’t particularly like or dislike either of the teams involved in Sunday’s Super Bowl.
“That means we don’t have to watch the game. Right?” my lovely but sometimes delusional wife asked me earlier this week.
Wrong.
I said I’m not very good at predictions. I didn’t say I wasn’t going to make them anyway. Plus, it'll be nice to watch a game without wondering when the team I like is going to start playing like they've never seen a football before and rip my heart out with another loss.
It's tough being a Cowboys fan.
Don’t bet the rent money on these, but here are a few things I feel certain will happen during Sunday’s Super Bowl:
The first time either team is called for a penalty, social media will light up with that team’s fan base claiming the referees, the announcers, the media and Jesus all hate their team.
A defensive back for one of the teams will hit a receiver with a pair of brass knuckles, kick him in the kneecap and then go after the receiver’s family in the stands … and be shocked when a referee throws a penalty flag for interference.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, who is 40 and is playing in his 16th season at one of the toughest positions in football, will take his “tough man” status to a new level after tearing a ligament in his knee just before halftime. During the break, he’ll go into the stands, use his teeth to “borrow” a ligament from a Bengals fan and play every snap in the second half.
Since Tom Brady isn’t playing in this year’s Super Bowl, the NFL will make it legal for a defensive player to hit the opposing quarterback without fear of being penalized, fined, forced to write apology notes to Mr. Brady, his mama and his third-grade teacher and take a league-mandated Quarterback Sensitivity Class in the offseason.
My son, who has already been warned this year’s halftime show featuring Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige isn’t for youngsters his age won’t be able to resist asking me who is in charge of getting all of them back to the nursing home after the game.
At some point during the day, my wife or child will push a button on one of the seven remotes we have and I won’t be able to figure out which button on which remote turns the sound back on. I will watch most of the game in silence, because the last time I randomly pushed buttons trying to find the volume, the microwave and my truck started, my garage door opened and the neighbor’s cat exploded.
After my wife gets tired of watching the cool Super Bowl commercials in silence and turns up the volume by pushing one button on one of the seven remote controls, she’ll cry at every commercial featuring a dog or a baby.
I will spend the next month trying to convince my wife we don’t need another dog or another baby, but I’m not opposed to getting a new (bigger) television that works with just one remote control.
The chances of that happening are about the same as my buddy getting that Valentine’s Day smooch.