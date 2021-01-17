Stallard: Ready for another snow day

A couple of oddities happened in East Texas last Sunday.
First, the area was blessed with a beautiful snowfall. Most of the region was covered with a heavy blanket of the white stuff — the kind that was perfect for making snowballs or snowmen.
It was cold, but not so cold folks were afraid to venture outside and take a ride down a nearby hill on a sled or inner tube. I wasn’t one of those people, because the last time I rode an inner tube down a snow-covered hill I ended up in a half-frozen creek at the bottom of the hill.
That was more than 35 years ago, but you never forget trudging 300 yards back up a hill while ice sickles form in places ice doesn’t belong.
I preferred to stay inside with a hot cup of coffee on Sunday and simply watched out the window as the winter wonderland took shape. Even that activity provided a much-needed calming effect before it was time to head back into the real world on Monday to tackle another week.
There were power outages in the area, but as usual, the men and women in charge of handling those problems did an amazing job.
The second oddity was a lack of negativity on social media, and I think the two were related. I scanned my Facebook page and Twitter feed much of the day, and I don’t recall one negative or mean post.
I saw photos of beautiful scenery and photos and videos of kids — old and young — outside playing in the snow.
I saw photos and videos of babies and puppies experiencing their first snow, and photos and videos of older folks soaking it all in just in case they were experiencing their last snow.
I saw posts from people checking on their friends and neighbors, making sure they were OK and had all they needed in case they hadn’t paid attention to the weather forecast and failed to stock up on milk and bread.
For a day at least, it was like East Texas took a timeout. Not the kind you got when your mom told you not to do something, but you did it anyway and when she asked “What did I just tell you?” you said “I don’t know. Weren’t you listening either?”
I’m talking about a break from stress, bitterness, sadness and other things that bog us down and make us miserable on a daily basis if we let them.
We seemed to let all of that go for a day, and it was awesome.
I’m not a big fan of the ice storms we typically get here in East Texas, but if another snow day or two is in the works for us before winter is done and the spring allergy season and summer mosquito fest arrive, I’m all for it.
We can all gather, build a big bonfire and relive the thrill of sliding down a hill on a sled or inner tube at breakneck speeds. Just promise me there is no creek at the bottom of the hill, and I’ll be there.
Heck. I’ll even bring the snacks. Anyone have a recipe for milk sandwiches?