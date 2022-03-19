Stallard: Reflections on 37 years of covering local basketball

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here are some notes, quotes and idle thoughts while sitting in a hotel room trying to wrap my head around the end of my 37th season covering high school and college basketball for newspapers in East Texas.
• Kansas, at least the part I’ve seen, looks nothing like East Texas. It’s so flat here, you could watch your dog run away for three days.
• East Texas and Central Kansas do seem to share weather patterns. When we arrived here yesterday after an eight-hour drive, it was a balmy 72 degrees. As I write this, it’s 38 degrees on its way down to 34 and they’re calling for snow. Didn’t we just do that in East Texas last week?
• If you see a tree in Kansas, it’s probably leaning a little to one side because the wind never quits blowing here. It’s so windy kids don’t have to go cow-tipping for fun. They just wait for the cows to eventually be toppled by a wind gust.
• As a sportswriter and newspaper person, it’s mandatory to talk to other sportswriters and newspaper folks who have visited your destination so they can tell you where to find the best food. Thanks to a former boss who spent a lot of time in Oklahoma, I ate one of the best hamburgers I’ve ever hand at Goldie’s in Tulsa. Thanks to Tyler Morning Telegraph sports editor Phil Hicks, I ate some of the best pie on the planet at Carriage Crossing in Yoder, Kansas.
• Yoder, population 194, is about 10 miles from Hutchinson. It’s a central point for surrounding Amish communities and is unincorporated with no city government but it does have its own U.S. Post Office.
• If you ever find yourself in Yoder, I highly recommend visiting Carriage Crossing and trying the apple pie. I also recommend asking for Carol as your waitress. Carol isn’t Amish, but I could tell she was practical by the way she gave us actual directions to our next destination instead of telling us to look it up on our phones.
• Carriage Crossing has a place to park your horse and buggy if that’s how you decided to travel that day. I only saw one, but folks around here are expecting a comeback for that mode of transportation thanks to rising gas prices.
• The one horse and buggy I did see properly negotiated a four-way stop near the restaurant. I don’t remember the last time I witnessed that. I love East Texas, where folks are unfailingly polite, but some of you need to figure out a different way to be nice and GO WHEN IT’S YOUR TURN TO GO!
• We’ll drive back through Oklahoma on our way home, and I will drive the speed limit all the way through the state because they have no tolerance for speeders. It actually says “No Tolerance” on their signs announcing the speed limit for that particular stretch of interstate. I assume they are talking about speeders, but I guess they could also mean University of Texas fans.
• The purpose of this trip was to cover Kilgore College at the national tournament. My lovely wife works in the marketing department at the college, so she made the trip with me. It has been a “working vacation” for both of us.
• Men, if you get the chance to marry a woman who considers traveling more than 500 miles (one way) to cover a national basketball tournament an acceptable way to spend spring break, I highly recommend it.
• If she orders her own piece of pie at an Amish restaurant known for serving some of the best pie on the planet because she wants you to have a chance to sample more pie, propose today.