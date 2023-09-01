Stallard: Some things that drive me crazy

I spent a little more than an hour this past week watching videos and taking quizzes designed to help me become a better, safer driver.
The company that employs me forced me to do it, but I’m actually glad they did.
The videos served as a good reminder about the dangers of driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs or the lack of sleep, driving while distracted (texting, eating, putting on makeup) and even offered some good tips on how to make sure the vehicle you drive is ready for the road before you embark on a journey.
All good things, but as someone who drives between Kilgore and Longview for work daily and spends a lot of time on the road covering various sporting events, I found myself wishing these videos were readily available to everyone.
And, I made a list of future videos I plan to produce that might be helpful to my fellow drivers.
THE 4-WAY STOP: East Texans are unfailingly polite, but that is a problem when it comes to properly executing a 4-way stop. The simple concept of being the first to go if you were the first to stop is too often ignored by kindhearted drivers who insist on letting other drivers move on before them.
I’m a nice guy, but to avoid this scenario I pretend every driver at a 4-way stop sign is on the way to the church picnic I am trying to get to, and if they beat me there I will miss out on the deviled eggs.
SNAPSHOT SALLY: Much has been written about the dangers of texting and driving, but a problem that does not receive enough attention is the issue of people using their phones to take videos or photos while operating a vehicle.
I know East Texas is home to some of the Lord’s most beautiful scenery, but folks need to pull over and park before taking a photo of that hot air balloon or sunset.
Just this week a lady pointing her phone out the window crossed into my lane and scared me so bad I nearly cut myself shaving.
DISC JOCKEY DOUG: Congratulations on the new stereo, but I think I speak for everyone when I tell you no one is impressed by the fact you can rattle the windows of every house in the neighborhood — even with the volume only cranked up halfway.
We’re even less impressed after 10 p.m., so please turn it down a little before someone calls the police. How ironic would that be when they inform you of your right to remain silent?
LEFT LANE LOUIE: Louie is probably a good person, but that doesn’t stop the rest of us from hoping the fleas of 1,000 camels nest in his pants and he wakes up with no fingernails because he refuses to use the left lane only to pass other vehicles.
ROAD RAGE ROY: The videos I watched earlier this week touched on this subject, but my video will tell the tragic story of Road Rage Roy, who gave a one-fingered salute to a mom of three who just spent an hour retrieving children from three different school pickup lines and was having none of his foolishness.
LITTERBUG LINDA: I mentioned the beauty of East Texas earlier. I have no use for anyone who messes with that beauty by tossing trash out of their vehicle, and if you litter, I hope you’re visited by more fleas than Left Lane Louie.
Better yet, I hope the cup you throw out the window hits the windshield of the aforementioned mom with three kids.
My bosses wouldn’t have to force me to watch that video.