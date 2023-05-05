Stallard: The beast felt at home at the beauty shop

I received mixed reactions Thursday when I informed my family I would be spending part of my morning at a Longview beauty shop.
"Have fun," said my lovely wife, who has become immune to being surprised by anything I say or do after 25 years of marriage.
"Hope they didn't book any other appointments. They'll be working on you all day," said the Man Child who lives at our house rent free but is pushing his luck on that last part.
Sarge and Bentley, our almost famous dogs who recently had their grooming and bath day and weren’t too happy about it, simply gave me a “better you than us” look as I headed out the door.
I was between my junior and senior years in high school the last time I had a full head of hair, Ironically, that’s about the time The Hair Gallery opened its doors — back in June 1983.
The iconic beauty shop at 913 NW Loop 281, suite 114 in Longview, will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this month (more on that later), and Martha Reed — a Facebook friend and fan of my weekly column — asked me to stop by for a visit.
I only spent about an hour there, but the Man Child was partially right. I could have easily hung out with Mrs. Reed, her co-workers and her clients all day.
Mrs. Reed, who has been with The Hair Gallery from the start, showed me an ad that ran in the June 5, 1983, Longview News-Journal to announce The Hair Gallery’s grand opening. The photo showed hairstylists Brenda Hileman, Liz Graham, Pat Wilemon, Sara Jasper, Diane Thorton, Joni Martin and Mrs. Reed.
Three of those ladies — Mrs. Reed, Mrs. Jasper and Mrs. Martin (Lindsey) — still work at The Hair Gallery.
Mrs. Jasper is 79, and Mrs. Reed is 80 (I asked permission to use their ages). They are longtime friends, even though it didn’t start out that way.
“I’m not sure why, but we didn’t like each other at first,” Mrs. Reed said.
“I’m not one who just jumps right into a friendship,” Mrs. Jasper explained.
Having children around the same age helped change that, and 40 years later, the two are like family. That’s an ongoing theme at The Hair Gallery.
I met Debbie Riley and her mom, Sharon White.
Debbie, 51, (I asked permission) started working at The Hair Gallery when she was 21, but left after about a year-and-a-half to work with Sharon. She’s back now, and her co-workers tease her a little.
“We say she left the first time because we were all so old. Now she’s the age we were back then,” Mrs. Reed said with a laugh.
“You become family with your co-workers and your clients,” Debbie said. “You get close to people. We’re like each other’s therapists. We’re here for all of the ups and downs.”
Sherry Kay Russell has a standing 11 a.m. Thursday appointment to have her hair done by Diana Russell (no relation) each week.
“I like the way she does my hair, obviously, but it’s also the friendliness,” she said.
Linda Terry has known Mrs. Reed for 50 years.
“Everyone I know goes to her,” Mrs. Terry said. “We all come here to visit and catch up. It’s like a reunion every week.”
If you visit The Hair Gallery, you might be treated to an impromptu opera performance. That happened once when the son of a client waiting on his mother was urged by mom to sing a few songs.
Over the course of 40 years, there has also been some drama.
A few years back, a client took a fall at home but decided she was OK enough to keep her appointment. A “life alert” tracker allowed a fire truck to locate her at the beauty shop, which caused a bit of a stir.
“These three beautiful firemen came in, and every woman here was drooling,” said Cindy Day. “They all quit working on clients and were trying to help the firemen.”
The Hair Gallery will celebrate its 40th anniversary starting around 10 a.m. on May 18, and Mrs. Reed invites all former workers and former and current clients to stop by for refreshments and fellowship.
She didn’t promise the fire department would show up, but Tina Benson, who works near the front and has an obvious mischievous streak, didn’t rule it out.
I felt like part of the family after only an hour Thursday, so I might go hang out with them on May 18. I’m bald, I can’t sing and I’m not a firefighter, but the late Desmond Tutu said it best.
You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.