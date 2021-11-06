Stallard: The end of daylight saving time

Editor's note: Jack Stallard is taking a break this week. This column originally was published Nov. 1, 2020:
A conversation I hope to have someday:
Grandpa, can I ask you a question?
Sure kid, as long as it’s not a math question. I quit understanding math when they started using letters. People need to quit trying to find “Y.” They’ve been looking for “Y” since I was in high school 50 years ago. Give it up. You want to find something, find my reading glasses so I can read the newspaper.
Your glasses are on the top of your head, grandpa.
Good place for them. What’s your question?
Some friends were talking, and they said there used to be something called daylight saving time. They said folks actually used to set their clocks and watches forward one hour in the spring and then set them back one hour in the fall. Is that true?
I’m not very proud to admit it, kid, but it’s true. I was almost 55 before they finally quit that foolishness.
How could something like that happen, grandpa? Who came up with that dumb idea?
Well, from what I remember studying, a New Zealand entomologist — that’s a bug collector — named George Hudson came up with the idea back in 1895. He actually wanted a two-hour time shift so he would have more hours of sunshine after work hours to go bug hunting during the summer.
Thankfully, it didn’t really become a thing in the United States until World War I. It went away, but was established again during World War II. There were a few other times it came and went, but for most of my life — until 2020 — we set our clocks up one hour during the spring and set them back an hour in the fall.
You are flat making that up, aren’t you?
I wish I was. Heck. Even though it happened every year, folks were still so confused about when we were supposed to lose an hour and gain an hour, someone finally came up with a saying to remind people to “spring forward” and “fall back.” I always hated that. It sounded like we were a bunch of drunken college kids trying to get out of bed after $1 tequila shot night at the He’s Not Here Saloon.
You said daylight saving time finally stopped in 2020, right? What happened?
It was really a great thing to witness, because it was the first time in a long time our nation was able to come together about anything.
The year got off to a bad start, but in March — right about the time we moved the clocks forward an hour — all heck broke loose. On top of COVID-19 rearing its ugly head, it seemed like every other day some local personality or a beloved celebrity or a sports legend was dying on us.
Our brothers and sisters across the border in Louisiana dealt with so many hurricanes they ran out of names for the dadgum things, and the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers suddenly forgot how to play football and baseball.
It was also a presidential election year. Those are usually pretty nasty, but folks absolutely lost their minds this time around and the country just couldn’t seem to agree on anything.
Then, in October — a few days before the election — it was time to move the clocks back an hour, and the entire nation stood up and said “NO!”
Can we really do that?
Well, we did it, and to be honest, we should have done it before and after about a lot of other things. We elect these people. They work for us, and if we don’t like something they need to listen to us.
So, that was the end of daylight saving time, right?
Absolutely. I still spring forward or fall back occasionally, but that’s because I’m old and lose my balance. Speaking of losing stuff, where are my dadgum reading glasses?
Still on the top of your head, grandpa.
Good place for them. Now, run along and go find “Y” or something so I can read my newspaper.