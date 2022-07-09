Stallard: The things we do for our kids

In the movie “Weekend at Bernie’s,” released this weekend back in 1989, two employees at an insurance corporation in New York City discover a case of fraud going on within the company.
They are rewarded by their boss, Bernie, with a weekend trip to his beach house in the Hamptons.
Turns out Bernie was behind the fraud, and had made arrangements to have the two men killed, but Vito — the person he hired to do the killing — decided to take out Bernie instead since Bernie had been a bit too friendly with Vito’s girlfriend.
The two men discover Bernie’s dead body, but before they can figure out what to do, guests arrive for a party.
Afraid they will be implicated in Bernie’s death and also thinking they are still the targets of a mob hit (Bernie left instructions not to kill them while he was in the area), the two drag Bernie’s corpse around all weekend as a shield.
No one realizes Bernie is dead, and anyone who paid good money for the movie was subjected to a dead Bernie water skiing, partying with his house guests and basically “living” life to the fullest.
I’m ashamed to admit I enjoyed the movie, and as it turns out, some lessons learned from "Weekend at Bernie’s" served me well almost 20 years later when I performed one of the greatest parenting exhibitions in history.
When my son Kyle was 7, he decided he wanted a couple of pet turtles, so we purchased a pair of red-eared sliders from a local pet store, named them Napoli and Hambone (Kyle was a huge Texas Rangers fan) and set them up in an aquarium that was nicer than my first apartment.
Hambone didn’t last long. Kyle wasn’t too torn up about it since he still had Napoli, but on Easter Sunday, Napoli joined Hambone in the great pond in the sky.
I panicked.
After realizing my prayers that Napoli was the "Chosen Turtle" and we would witness another Easter miracle weren't going to be answered, I reached into the aquarium and picked him up.
For some reason, instead of preparing his little body for burial, I placed him on the $15 floating log, and that’s where Kyle found him when he stumbled out of his bedroom to say good morning to his pet.
Just before we left for church, I moved Napoli’s body to the top of the $25 rock that served as a filter so Kyle would see him there when we returned home.
With my help, Napoli spent the day sunning himself on the floating log, “swimming” or floating in the shallow end of the tank or impressing Kyle with his climbing skills to the top of the rock/filter — all while being deader than Will Smith’s career.
And, my 7-year-old son didn’t have to know his pet had died on Easter Sunday.
The next day, I took Kyle to the baseball field next door and we sat in a dugout so I could deliver the bad news about Napoli. Kyle was sad, but handled it well.
I, on the other hand, was a mess at the funeral.
As for the neighbors who moved shortly after we buried Napoli in the backyard, the bagpipes might have been a bit over the top, but I thought my heartfelt rendition of “Amazing Grace” was downright beautiful.
I guess you have to be a parent to understand.