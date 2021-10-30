Stallard: The write time for controversy

I wrote my first newspaper column for the Kilgore College newspaper — The Flare — back in the spring of 1986.
Legendary journalism instructor Bettye Craddock had urged me for several weeks to write columns for the campus newspaper, but I didn’t want to deal with the deadline pressure or the responsibility that comes with being a columnist.
One day, on the way to class, I held the door open for a young lady who had her arms full of books, and she proceeded to call me unsavory names. She was quick to let me know she didn’t need me or any other male to help her make it through her day, and the only printable thing she called me was a “male chauvinist.”
I mentioned the incident in class, and Mrs. Craddock again pushed me to write a column. So, I did. Before it published, she warned me not everyone would like my column, and she was right.
It published on a Friday, and throughout the day I had several students — and even a few teachers — comment on my work. Some liked it, and a few people told me they hoped I developed a severe case of nose hemorrhoids.
I’ve written approximately 600 columns in the three-plus decades since that first offering, and I get the same response on most of them. Some folks like them, and occasionally I get invitations to step outside and have a black-eye discussion.
I thought I had heard it all until I got a call from a reader this past week who believes my columns aren’t controversial enough. She said if I am ever going to make it in the business (did I mention I am going on year 35?) my columns need to make readers mad.
I told her I write 52 of these things a year, and while I’m not going to shy away from controversy if something needs to be said, I think there is enough arguing and fighting out there without me contributing to it.
That said. I do have some things I feel strongly about that not everyone is going to like, and perhaps it wouldn’t hurt to let some of those pent-up feelings known once a year.
For instance:
The Houston Astros cheated their way to a World Series title in 2017, and should be stripped of that championship. But, they weren’t the first team to cheat and won't be the last, so folks need to get over it. Unless you’re a fan of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers — teams Houston beat during the postseason. Then, feel free to wish an outbreak of nose hemorrhoids on the Astros.
The Sonic drive-thru lane should be used for drinks only, and folks who order food make their mamas cry and pray nightly the Lord will forgive their heathen child.
Beans can go in chili if you like beans in your chili, but if you make a pot of chili with beans and invite folks to partake, it’s your responsibility to warn them about the beans. I’ve seen lifelong friendships dissolve when this protocol wasn’t followed.
Not everyone should be allowed to own a gun. Don’t even argue with me on this one, because if you think for just a minute I guarantee you can come up with at least one person you know who you wouldn’t trust to hold a pool noodle.
If you want to put your Christmas decorations up before Thanksgiving, go for it. Don’t skip Thanksgiving, but I see no harm in getting into the Christmas spirit whenever the heck you want to. I would ask, however, that stores remove the Valentine’s candy and bring back the Little Debbie Christmas cakes until at least Christmas Eve.
"Walking Tall," the original with Joe Don Baker as legendary Tennessee Sheriff Buford Pusser, is the best movie ever made.
"Possums," with Mac Davis (look it up), is the best sports movie ever made.
I’ve never tried an In-N-Out burger, but folks who say an In-N-Out burger is better than a Whataburger have obviously never tried a Whataburger.
If I offended anyone with these observations, I apologize.
Except for that last one. I don't like controversy, but I'll break out the pool noodle if someone disrespects my Whataburger.