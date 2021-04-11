Stallard: We can all be a shining light

When we lost my nephew Jared to suicide six years ago this week, I became an instant expert.
I knew exactly why Jared decided to end his life at the age of 17.
I knew exactly what to say to his mama, my baby sister, to make her feel better.
At Jared’s funeral, I was a great source of comfort to the hundreds of classmates who were walking around dazed, confused and looking for answers.
I was able to look my own 13-year-old son in the eyes, explain to him what happened and promise him he would never have to go to the funeral of a classmate who had taken his or her own life.
I drove back from Tennessee to Texas knowing I had done all I could to make sure everyone who knew and loved Jared would now be able to pick up the pieces and get on with life.
I wish.
What really happened when we lost Jared was I questioned why God would let a 17-year-old with so much going for him sink to such depths he thought the only way out was taking his own life.
I failed miserably in trying to comfort my baby sister, because deep down I knew nothing I could say or do would ever ease her pain.
I hugged every kid at that funeral and begged them to take care of each other, but then I was gone. They couldn’t leave.
I drove my son crazy with extra attention for the next few weeks, all the while knowing eventually life was going to intervene and there wasn’t a damn thing I could do about it.
Life did continue, and my family picked up the pieces of our broken hearts and figured out ways to keep moving forward, but understand this.
When a person commits suicide, it’s OK if you don’t know what to say or do, or even how you’re supposed to feel. There are no answers, at least not the kind that will ease the pain or help a family sort through the confusion.
What’s not OK is doing nothing at all.
They say time heals all wounds. “They,” whoever they are, probably mean well, but they’re wrong. It doesn’t cripple me five times a day like it did in the weeks after it first happened, but there are days when I think about what my baby sister has gone through, and I’m overcome with sadness.
I pray each morning for her, and I selfishly pray that I am never tested in that way with my son.
But, that’s not enough.
In my job as a sportswriter, the majority of the people I write about are high school and college kids like my son. I’ve personally met thousands of them over a 35-year career, and I’ve written their names so many times I feel at least a small connection to all of them.
Ten years from now, I want to be able to brag on my son and his accomplishments, but I want to also be able to tell a random stranger, “I covered that kid when he or she was an athlete at (pick a high school or college).”
Suicide at any age is tragic, but with each teen suicide, the world becomes a little darker, a little more bleak.
One lost teenager is too many.
Hug them. Talk to them. Listen to them. Make sure they know someone out there wants and needs for their light to keep shining.
Folks will tell you we can’t save every kid, and they might be right.
But shame on us all if we don’t at least try.