Stallard: When it's OK to lie

Our son’s bedroom is on the side of the house facing a neighborhood street.
When Kyle was 3, we told him the brightness shining through his window and onto his wall from the nearby streetlight — and the reflections of any lights from cars passing outside on the street — were guardian angels stationed in his room looking out for him during the night.
I didn’t feel bad about the harmless lie then, and still don’t. Kyle closed his eyes each night knowing Big Daddy was across the hall if he needed me, but also believing Big Daddy had heavenly backup.
One morning Kyle woke up before dark, and when his room lit up from the lights of a passing vehicle he said, “Daddy. I just woke up. Why are my angels already busy? I haven’t even had time to get into any trouble.”
I mumbled something about him being my child and being named after my dad, and since neither one of us had much luck staying out of trouble (or tried very hard for that matter), his guardian angels never slept.
That wasn’t exactly a lie, but in the context of the conversation, it was stretching the truth a little.
Again, I’m OK with that, because when I think back to some of the whoppers my dad and other adults told me when I was growing up to try and keep me out of trouble or to avoid uncomfortable conversations, I realize it’s a time-honored tradition to fib to children.
Some examples from my youth:
The devil lived at my favorite fishing hole.
My grandmother, a saintly woman, told me she was walking by the creek one Sunday morning and saw the devil come out of the water, grab two young men who had skipped Sunday school to go wet a hook, and drag them into the water. I never fished on Sunday again.
I also never asked why my grandmother was at the creek on a Sunday morning. She was a saintly woman, but she was also a black belt in Taekwonswitch.
Your face will freeze that way.
This one backfired on my dad in a big way the time a police officer was going to give dad a warning for speeding, but decided to go ahead and write him up when a certain curious 5-year-old in the backseat asked the officer if he had made an ugly face as a child and it had frozen that way.
God doesn’t think stuff is funny.
Granted, I heard this one mostly when I was acting up in church, but my folks never specified and it always bothered me.
I know God has a serious job, but as an adult, I refuse to believe he doesn’t have a sense of humor. I offer up the platypus and the giraffe as evidence.
A platypus is an egg-laying mammal that looks like a beaver-duck, and a giraffe is basically a leopard-moose-camel with a 40-foot neck.
Plus there’s the team in Cleveland, Ohio, that calls itself a professional football team. Hilarious.
Perhaps the biggest lie parents tell their kids has to do with sex. My dad would do anything to avoid that conversation, up to and including faking a heart attack.
He missed his best chance to ease into the uncomfortable discussion one day when I was 7. We were leaving the house, and two neighborhood dogs were “engaged” right in our front yard.
I asked dad what was going on, and he said, “Well, son, that one dog is sick, and the other one is pushing it to the hospital.”
Later that day I told my older brother what I had seen and what dad told me was going on, and Gary shook his head and said, “Little brother, you sure have a lot to learn.”
He was right.
Mostly, I learned not to trust my dad in an emergency situation, because those dogs were going in the opposite direction of the hospital.