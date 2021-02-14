Stallard: Woman spreads joy with Seeds of Love

Note: This is the second in an occasional series of columns spotlighting East Texans trying to make our little corner of the world a better place. I call it the “Good Guys Win” campaign. To nominate someone for consideration, send a name and a way to contact that person to the email at the end of this column.
Misty Bacon Eberhart wanted to crawl into a hole, and who could blame her?
When her son, Grant, died, Misty admits there were days when it was hard to move. Or open her eyes. Or breathe.
“It’s the worst kind of loss. I think that’s something everyone can agree on,” she said.
Instead of shutting down, Misty opened her heart, and people around East Texas — and the world — have been the beneficiaries of her Seeds of Love.
“They’re just rocks,” she said with a laugh. “But sometimes getting one of those rocks with the right message can change someone’s entire day or their whole attitude. That’s the best part. …when the right person finds the right rock. It might be someone who just got out of a cancer treatment and needs encouragement or maybe someone who lost a son and is just trying to keep going.”
Seeds of Love are small rocks painted or decorated by Misty and placed or sent to various places. She has photos of her rocks in Hawaii and in front of the Eiffel Tower to name a few spots, and one person recently requested rocks to take on vacation to Africa.
Why rocks?
Grant Eberhart’s passion was bodybuilding, and he constantly pestered Misty to join him at the gym.
“He lived to go to the gym, and he always asked me to go with him,” she said. “I don’t weigh 100 pounds. I always told him I wouldn’t be going to the gym, but I’d be here baking a cake for when he got home.”
Then, one day, Grant didn’t make it home. A one-vehicle wreck on a wet road back in December 2013 took her son away at the age of 21.
Misty might weigh less than 100 pounds, but no one can question the strength it took for her to start living again. One way she did that was by going to the gym.
“It took me six weeks to get from where I could go from the car, to the parking lot to actually going inside the gym,” she said. “And, I couldn’t do it by myself. One of my other sons went with me, and my dad, who was 84, went with me.”
On her first trip to the gym following Grant’s death, she picked up a small rock — a piece of landscaping gravel.
“I just needed something to remind me why I was going,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to lose weight, so I needed some sort of visual. I just picked up the rock and threw it on the floorboard. Pretty soon, my car was full of rocks and eventually I had to dump them out at home.”
Around that time, she heard about “Kindness Rocks,” and it sparked her idea for Seeds of Love.
“That was six years ago,” she said. “I just started painting them. I’m no artist, and I don’t pretend to be. It just all fell into place. It’s not about me. The whole point is to maybe cheer someone up with a kind or happy message.”
Folks have told Misty she should consider selling the rocks — the Seeds of Love — but that thought has never crossed her mind.
“It’s my pleasure doing this, and when something gives you pleasure you don’t charge for it. This is my therapy and my way to give back to a world that is hurting right now. Charging for that would be like charging someone to smile at them.”
The good guys win again.
And, I guarantee Grant would think his mom is a rock star.
Email: jstallard@news-journal.com; Twitter: @lnjsports