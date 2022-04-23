Stallard: Zooming down memory lane

For an hour this past week, I was 18 again and hanging out with my high school classmates.
Todd, my best friend since we were 10, still looks like he did in high school.
Leslie was so pretty in high school I remember guys literally forgetting how to form complete sentences when they tried to talk to her. She could still stop traffic with a smile.
Debbie, one of the few classmates who could hang with me when it came to creating mischief at school, is as sassy and funny as ever.
Milton, one of the smartest guys I’ve ever known, still has a way of making others feel like they are his intellectual equals. I’m not, by the way, but I am what they call “street smart.”
I know what street I live on.
Scott, who might have said four total words during our four years of high school, isn’t exactly a chatterbox now, but he definitely held his own — especially when talking about his new dogs.
Lynn and Mark only joined us briefly, but it was good to hear Lynn’s voice (she was traveling, so no video) and get a quick glimpse of Mark’s majestic beard.
I lost my brother to COVID-19 back in November, so I have nothing but pure hatred for that virus from hell. But, if anything good did come from folks being isolated from friends, families and jobs for long periods of time, it was the realization we could get together whenever we want via Zoom calls.
Zoom was founded in 2011 and launched a beta version that could host conferences with up to 15 video participants in 2012, but I had never done a Zoom call until two years ago.
It's a weekly thing for work now, but Todd was the one who reminded us Zoom isn't just for work. He came up with the idea for our meeting this past Monday, and it was great catching up with my friends.
We laughed and told stories and even mentioned the possibility of trying to plan and "in-person” 40th high school reunion eventually. I thought it was a little premature to be discussing something that wouldn’t be happening for several years, but then reality hit.
When the Class of 2022 walks across the stage next month, my class — the Class of 1984 — will have been out of high school for 38 years.
I need a nap. Two years from now, I’ll probably need help getting off the couch after a nap.
But, if the Man upstairs lets me hang around for two more years and my class does hold an in-person reunion, I plan to be there. I’m not sure what goes on at other 40th high school reunions, but I have some ideas for mine.
I want to go swimming at Rock Creek Park. That pool is fed by a mountain creek and stayed ice cold year-around back when I was in high school, but I’m counting on global warming making it tolerable within the next two years.
I want to eat at the Dari Ace, but mostly I want to laugh at the boys who hang out and make complete fools of themselves trying to get the attention of the pretty girls who work there.
I want to cruise around town listening to Prince’s "Purple Rain," Michael Jackson’s "Thriller" or the "Footloose" soundtrack while burning through an entire paycheck worth of gas.
With today’s gas prices, two trips through town should do it. And, Erwin, Tennessee isn't a big town.
I want to go down to Fishery Park and play some basketball or softball, but only if we can use “ghost men” to run for us in softball and we agree to play half court in hoops.
Mostly, I want to hug every classmate and tell them I love them. I loved them back then, but was too dumb to even realize it or too hardheaded to admit it.
I blame it on brain freeze from swimming at Rock Creek Park.