KILGORE — The two boys might have been 10, and they were sitting in the worn out bleachers at what is left of the baseball field beside my house.
I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop, but my front porch is just a few steps away from where they were sitting. They either didn’t hear me step outside to enjoy a rare, cool summer evening, or they didn’t care.
They were talking about girls and baseball.
One of them has a crush on a girl in his grade. He’s hoping she doesn’t find a boyfriend over the summer, because on the first day of school he plans to ask her to be his girlfriend.
The other kid, who evidently hasn’t gotten past the “girls have cooties” stage yet, told his friend he needs to quit thinking about girls and concentrate more on playing baseball so they can both make it to the Major Leagues together when they get older.
I had a similar conversation with a friend when I was 10.
He told me to quit thinking about a certain girl because she was too pretty and too smart for me. A true friend will tell it like it is, even if it hurts a little, and he was probably right. She was cuter than a bucket full of puppies on Christmas morning and way out of my league.
He married that same girl 15 years later. No hard feelings, because I ended up hitting a home run with the girl I eventually married. We’re still friends, by the way, but I’m not sad he didn’t make it to the Major Leagues.
I was about ready to go back inside when one of the boys said “This field is a dump. Do you think we’ll ever get to play on a real field?”
It took all of my willpower to keep from walking next door and giving them a little history lesson about the field I’ve lived beside for the past 21 years.
That field has been used for T-Ball, machine pitch and coach pitch by city league teams during that time. I’ve seen dads and sons work on hitting and fielding, entire families gather up and play baseball, softball and kickball, and occasionally a youth soccer team uses the field for practice.
When my son was small, we visited that field almost daily. Sometimes I pitched to him or hit him grounders. Sometimes we just sat in the dugout talking and hoping our neighbor would eventually bring over a bottle of water for me and a juice box for Kyle.
She never failed.
I wanted to tell them that “dump” was home to some of my best memories, and I guarantee almost every parent or grandparent who ever had a kid play on that field feels the same way.
The city recently built a new baseball complex, and a few years ago I watched workers take away almost everything from that field but the grass. But, they couldn’t take away the memories I have of that little field, and I wanted to tell the two kids they didn’t need a shiny new field to make the same kind of memories.
I wanted to tell them to dream big, and if they wanted to make it to the Major Leagues, don’t let anyone or anything get in the way of those dreams.
I wanted to tell them to study hard in school, because they’ll need to be able to check the numbers on that first big league contract they plan to sign.
I wanted to tell them even if they don’t make it to the Major Leagues, they can still have a pretty great life as long as they have friends who’ll sit with them on a pleasant summer night and talk about the future. ... or the past.
Mostly, I wanted to tell them girls don’t have cooties, but it sounds like at least one of them has either figured that out on his own or is willing to take his chances.
Swing for the fences, kid.