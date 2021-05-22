Taliaferro: Health care bills would help East Texans, boost the state

Texas’ health care system is not equipped to take care of East Texas families.
Our communities have been disproportionately affected by the state’s health crisis. Since 2005, more rural hospitals have closed in Texas than in any other state. As of March, 85 counties in Texas, mostly rural and with smaller populations, had no hospital.
These closures cause job losses, reduce sales tax revenues and lead to lower state funding to local schools.
Expanding health coverage is the best, most affordable and most conservative way to keep hospitals and critical health care providers open. It reduces costs we all share through our taxes and encourages personal responsibility by allowing Texans to seek care when they first get sick or injured — not to put it off until an expensive ER visit becomes the only option.
The current system, which relies on emergency rooms for a health care safety net, is lose-lose-lose. It straps patients with medical debt, burdens hospitals with the cost of uncompensated care and causes everyone’s premiums and taxes to go up.
At the East Texas Human Needs Network, we develop sustainable community solutions to poverty. We understand first-hand the economic impact that hospital closures have on our community.
In Smith County, where our organization is located, 40% of residents do not make enough money to cover housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and a basic smartphone plan. Sudden medical debt, triggered by an unexpected ER visit, can be financially back-breaking. Meaningful health coverage can help avoid those expenses.
And East Texans of all stripes are affected when unpaid medical bills cause hospitals to close. These closures don’t just hobble the local economy — they create potentially life-threatening challenges about where, how and when to seek medical treatment.
East Texans deserve better health and access to health care — that means health coverage.
Unfortunately, it appears that the Texas Legislature will once again fail to create a coverage option that East Texans need. However, state leaders still have time to improve coverage for mothers and children across the state.
Two bills that have passed the House — House Bill 290 and House Bill 133, which were both counted among Speaker Dade Phelan’s health priorities — would help extend coverage for children and new moms.
HB 290 removes cumbersome eligibility reviews that can cause eligible children to be mistakenly removed from Medicaid rolls, interrupting their access to medication, therapies and wellness check-ups. And HB 133 ensures that new mothers are covered up to a year after childbirth instead of 60 days — a policy identified by the state’s Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force as one of the best ways to reduce maternal deaths in Texas.
Both of these bills would have a profound impact on East Texas families and the health care that they receive.
Even as the 2021 legislative session draws to a close, it isn’t too late for legislators to take action that will make a difference for struggling Texans across our region.
All Texans deserve better access to health care and health coverage. State leaders can at least start with moms and children.