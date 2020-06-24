Today’s Bible verse

“If we say that we have no sin, we are deceiving ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

— I John 1:8-9

Today’s Bible verse

“If we say that we have no sin, we are deceiving ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

— I John 1:8-9

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business