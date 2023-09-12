 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse (copy)

IMG_1729.jpg
Buy Now

“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.”

Today's Bible verse (copy)

“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God; and every one that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.”