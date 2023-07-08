 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse (copy)

“I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Acts 20:35

