TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!”
Psalm 34:8
Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 2, 2022 @ 9:02 am
TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!”
Psalm 34:8