“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.”
Today's Bible verse
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime downtown Longview restaurant to close temporarily on Mondays
- Sheriff: Suspect in Hallsville manhunt walked up behind woman, put a shotgun to her back
- Lobos ranked No. 1 in 5A DI preseason poll
- At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
- Third suspect indicted on capital murder charges, accused of killing, burning pregnant Kilgore woman in 2016
- Group gathers in Longview to demonstrate for women's rights, protest Roe decision
- Document: Man arrested in 2021 Longview homicide is member of gang TYB
- East Texans talk Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- California leaks personal information of legal gun owners
- Hamlin to lead field to green at hot Nashville Superspeedway