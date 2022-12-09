 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“ ‘And do not be afraid of those who kill the body but are unable to kill the soul; but rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.’ ”

Matthew 10:28

