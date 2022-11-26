 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for the one who comes to God must believe that He exists, and that He proves to be One who rewards those who seek Him.”

Hebrews 11:6

