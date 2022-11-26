TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for the one who comes to God must believe that He exists, and that He proves to be One who rewards those who seek Him.”
Hebrews 11:6
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 63F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 9:08 am
