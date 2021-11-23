Today's Bible verse Nov 23, 2021 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”1 John 1:8 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Nov 23, 2021 34 min ago Comments “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.”1 John 1:8 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLongview man, 29, charged with indecency with a childBusiness Beat: Hook & Reel opens in LongviewWoman accused in Longview stabbing has history with victim, documents showYouTube competitive eater conquers Butcher Shop's burger challengeLongview man charged with burglary of home, stealing firearmsEast Texas hotels part of $822 million saleET Football: Longview vs. LancasterLongview man gets 45 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a childIndiana man gets life in prison for shooting Kilgore woman to death on New Year's Eve 2017Lobos set for rematch with No. 1 ranked Ryan Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 903-237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 903-663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 903-753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 866-821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 903-757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 903-753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business