 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“And the Lord will cause His voice of authority to be heard, And the descending of His arm to be seen in fierce anger, And in the flame of a consuming fire In cloudburst, downpour, and hailstones.”

Isaiah 30:30

Today's Bible verse

“And the Lord will cause His voice of authority to be heard, And the descending of His arm to be seen in fierce anger, And in the flame of a consuming fire In cloudburst, downpour, and hailstones.”

Isaiah 30:30