TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE
“Every person is to be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.”
Romans 13:1
Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 79F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 4, 2022 @ 6:51 am
