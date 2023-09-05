“He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.”
Today's Bible verse
“He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whoso confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Speakeasy opens in Longview
- UPDATE: Fewer than 50 customers remain without power in Gregg County
- Simpson: Why impeachment for Texas AG Ken Paxton?
- Marriage licenses: Aug. 21-25
- Longview Regional Medical Center opens new Emergency Center
- Longview hammers Marshall, 48-7
- Divorces granted: Aug. 21-25, 2023
- Lake Cherokee aims to cut water usage by 5%, but Longview supplies won't be affected
- Business Beat: Demolition of former Longview restaurant advances
- Judgments: Aug. 21-25, 2023