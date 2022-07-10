 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

“And when they had prayed, the place where they had gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak the word of God with boldness.”

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“And when they had prayed, the place where they had gathered together was shaken, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak the word of God with boldness.”