Today's Bible verse

“And He said to him, ‘‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’”

Matthew 22:37

Today's Bible verse

“And He said to him, ‘‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’”

Matthew 22:37

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business