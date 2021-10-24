“Bear one another’s burdens, and thereby fulfill the law of Christ. For if anyone thinks that he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself.”
Today's Bible verse
“Bear one another’s burdens, and thereby fulfill the law of Christ. For if anyone thinks that he is something when he is nothing, he deceives himself.”
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Kilgore man charged after child hit with studded belt, buckle
- Longview resident wins $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
- Testimony begins in trial of Longview man charged with killing woman in 2019
- 'We got justice for Kim': Longview man sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman in 2019
- East Texas nearly shut out in Texas Monthly BBQ rankings
- PHOTOS: Queen's coronation kicks off East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer
- Agreement between city of Longview, Good Shepherd will build Spring Hill Road extension
- Police: Juvenile arrested in September Longview shooting
- Longview man sentenced to 55 years in prison for convenience store shooting
- Eight men arrested in Longview armed robbery; police looking for another