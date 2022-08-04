“But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God does not see as man sees, since man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’ ”
1 Samuel 16:7
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 6:39 am
“But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God does not see as man sees, since man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’ ”
1 Samuel 16:7
“But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for God does not see as man sees, since man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’ ”
1 Samuel 16:7