“ ‘... ‘And My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ ”
2 Chronicles 7:14
Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 6:58 am
“ ‘... ‘And My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ ”
2 Chronicles 7:14
“ ‘... ‘And My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ ”
2 Chronicles 7:14