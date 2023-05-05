 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“ ‘... ‘And My people who are called by My name humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ ”

2 Chronicles 7:14

