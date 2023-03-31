 Skip to main content
Today's Bible verse

“More than that, I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and count them mere rubbish, so that I may gain Christ...”

Philippians 3:8

