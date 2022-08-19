Today's Bible verse Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”Philippians 1:21 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Today's Bible verse Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE“For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”Philippians 1:21 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan who twice ran for Longview City Council seat arrested on child pornography chargeArgument, threats led to fatal shooting of Longview 14-year-old, document showsAdapting for the futureTwo arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school buildingPolice arrest suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old at Longview apartmentsYouTube car flipper visits Longview to buy classic ridesDream of helping children becoming a realityApartment complex in West Longview to expandLet's get it started: Longview ISD convocation gets staff excited for new school yearGap, local, state leaders celebrate opening of e-commerce facility in Longview Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition